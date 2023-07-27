Comparison of current and last year’s EPS for Five9 Inc. (FIVN)

The closing price of Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) was $83.34 for the day, down -0.95% from the previous closing price of $84.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1710368 shares were traded. FIVN stock price reached its highest trading level at $88.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $83.11.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of FIVN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 134.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.00 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on June 08, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $75.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 13 when ZWARENSTEIN BARRY sold 12,500 shares for $87.70 per share. The transaction valued at 1,096,249 led to the insider holds 94,608 shares of the business.

Burkland Daniel P. sold 8,000 shares of FIVN for $658,865 on Jul 03. The Pres. & Chief Revenue Officer now owns 109,875 shares after completing the transaction at $82.36 per share. On Jun 29, another insider, Burkland Michael, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 53,671 shares for $80.00 each. As a result, the insider received 4,293,680 and left with 187,416 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FIVN now has a Market Capitalization of 5.93B and an Enterprise Value of 6.10B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.48 whereas that against EBITDA is -283.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FIVN has reached a high of $120.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 74.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 68.35.

Shares Statistics:

FIVN traded an average of 1.43M shares per day over the past three months and 1.01M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 71.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.32M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 107.35% stake in the company. Shares short for FIVN as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.7M with a Short Ratio of 3.67M, compared to 4.24M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.20% and a Short% of Float of 5.25%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 22 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.42 and a low estimate of $0.38, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.48 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.92 and $1.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.77. EPS for the following year is $2.11, with 24 analysts recommending between $2.38 and $1.58.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 21 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $215M to a low estimate of $213.5M. As of the current estimate, Five9 Inc.’s year-ago sales were $189.38M, an estimated increase of 13.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 22 analysts are estimating revenue of $227.86M, an increase of 16.80% over than the figure of $13.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $236.34M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $221.2M.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FIVN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $913.64M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $906.05M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $908.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $778.85M, up 16.60% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.15B and the low estimate is $1.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.