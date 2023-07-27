Copart Inc. (CPRT) Stocks Hit Low of $89.06 Before Closing at $89.58

In the latest session, Copart Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) closed at $89.58 down -0.65% from its previous closing price of $90.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1463720 shares were traded. CPRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $90.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $89.06.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Copart Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.80 and its Current Ratio is at 5.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 07 when ADAIR A JAYSON sold 300,000 shares for $88.32 per share. The transaction valued at 26,496,000 led to the insider holds 10,147,030 shares of the business.

JOHNSON WILLIS J sold 660,000 shares of CPRT for $58,786,200 on Jun 27. The Chairman of the Board now owns 1,773,832 shares after completing the transaction at $89.07 per share. On May 30, another insider, COHAN STEVEN D, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 80,000 shares for $88.62 each. As a result, the insider received 7,089,600 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CPRT now has a Market Capitalization of 42.77B and an Enterprise Value of 40.78B. As of this moment, Copart’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.86 whereas that against EBITDA is 26.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CPRT has reached a high of $94.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 88.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 72.24.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CPRT has traded an average of 2.23M shares per day and 2.33M over the past ten days. A total of 476.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 432.16M. Insiders hold about 9.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CPRT as of Jun 29, 2023 were 4.58M with a Short Ratio of 4.35M, compared to 5.08M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.96% and a Short% of Float of 1.07%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.69 and a low estimate of $0.62, while EPS last year was $0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.63, with high estimates of $0.69 and low estimates of $0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.54 and $2.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.49. EPS for the following year is $2.75, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.94 and $2.55.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $962.78M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $990.44M to a low estimate of $935.54M. As of the current estimate, Copart Inc.’s year-ago sales were $883.39M, an estimated increase of 9.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $993.81M, an increase of 10.60% over than the figure of $9.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $984.76M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CPRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.5B, up 10.00% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.29B and the low estimate is $3.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.