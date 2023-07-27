CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) closed at $84.38 in the last session, down -8.08% from day before closing price of $91.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6480271 shares were traded.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CSGP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 92.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.20 and its Current Ratio is at 13.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on December 16, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $100.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 when Ruggles Lisa sold 30,474 shares for $91.42 per share. The transaction valued at 2,785,933 led to the insider holds 156,208 shares of the business.

Wheeler Scott T sold 21,530 shares of CSGP for $1,922,629 on Jun 28. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 324,714 shares after completing the transaction at $89.30 per share. On Jun 27, another insider, SIMURO FRANK, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 92,300 shares for $89.65 each. As a result, the insider received 8,274,695 and left with 264,483 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CSGP now has a Market Capitalization of 34.47B and an Enterprise Value of 30.37B. As of this moment, CoStar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 92.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 55.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.09 whereas that against EBITDA is 62.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CSGP has reached a high of $92.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 84.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 77.52.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CSGP traded on average about 2.99M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 404.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 404.13M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.75% stake in the company. Shares short for CSGP as of Jun 29, 2023 were 7.05M with a Short Ratio of 10.97M, compared to 6.11M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.73% and a Short% of Float of 1.96%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.32 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.25 and $1.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.22. EPS for the following year is $1.52, with 14 analysts recommending between $2.33 and $1.34.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $632.43M. It ranges from a high estimate of $635M to a low estimate of $630.32M. As of the current estimate, CoStar Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $555.52M, an estimated increase of 13.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $654.85M, an increase of 14.20% over than the figure of $13.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $658.26M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $651M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CSGP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.18B, up 13.60% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.98B and the low estimate is $2.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.