CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) was $154.63 for the day, up 2.44% from the previous closing price of $150.94. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2795172 shares were traded. CRWD stock price reached its highest trading level at $154.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $148.46.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CRWD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 48.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, KeyBanc Capital Markets on June 14, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $200.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 17 when AUSTIN ROXANNE S sold 20,000 shares for $154.32 per share. The transaction valued at 3,086,406 led to the insider holds 37,656 shares of the business.

AUSTIN ROXANNE S sold 5,000 shares of CRWD for $752,344 on Jul 14. The Director now owns 57,656 shares after completing the transaction at $150.47 per share. On Jul 13, another insider, Kurtz George, who serves as the PRESIDENT AND CEO of the company, sold 178,000 shares for $151.04 each. As a result, the insider received 26,884,862 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRWD now has a Market Capitalization of 36.66B and an Enterprise Value of 34.53B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 22.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.12 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.28k.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRWD has reached a high of $205.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $92.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 148.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 131.39.

Shares Statistics:

CRWD traded an average of 3.97M shares per day over the past three months and 3.61M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 236.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 215.39M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CRWD as of Jun 29, 2023 were 6.4M with a Short Ratio of 6.69M, compared to 7.2M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.70% and a Short% of Float of 2.94%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 39 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.58 and a low estimate of $0.54, while EPS last year was $0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.6, with high estimates of $0.63 and low estimates of $0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.45 and $2.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.39. EPS for the following year is $3.08, with 42 analysts recommending between $3.6 and $2.75.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 38 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $739M to a low estimate of $720M. As of the current estimate, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $535.15M, an estimated increase of 35.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 45 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRWD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.24B, up 35.00% from the average estimate. Based on 45 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.12B and the low estimate is $3.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.