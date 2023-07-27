CubeSmart (CUBE) Stocks Hit Low of $44.08 Before Closing at $44.37

In the latest session, CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) closed at $44.37 up 0.16% from its previous closing price of $44.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1261856 shares were traded. CUBE stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.08.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of CubeSmart’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1793.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 97.36. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on June 15, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when MARR CHRISTOPHER P sold 22,057 shares for $45.41 per share. The transaction valued at 1,001,580 led to the insider holds 480,960 shares of the business.

MARR CHRISTOPHER P sold 16,948 shares of CUBE for $764,397 on Jun 05. The CEO now owns 480,960 shares after completing the transaction at $45.10 per share. On Jun 05, another insider, Foster Jeffrey P, who serves as the CLO & Secretary of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $45.05 each. As a result, the insider received 675,750 and left with 169,112 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CUBE now has a Market Capitalization of 9.97B and an Enterprise Value of 13.03B. As of this moment, CubeSmart’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.68 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CUBE has reached a high of $51.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.69.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CUBE has traded an average of 1.42M shares per day and 1.61M over the past ten days. A total of 225.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 223.11M. Insiders hold about 0.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CUBE as of Jun 29, 2023 were 8.92M with a Short Ratio of 8.17M, compared to 10.29M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.97% and a Short% of Float of 4.53%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CUBE is 1.96, from 1.84 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.15%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.33%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.77.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.45 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.79 and $1.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.68. EPS for the following year is $1.76, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.9 and $1.47.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $234.48M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $254M to a low estimate of $228.99M. As of the current estimate, CubeSmart’s year-ago sales were $248.66M, an estimated decrease of -5.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $242.51M, a decrease of -5.80% less than the figure of -$5.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $261M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $236.7M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CUBE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $922.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $944.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.01B, down -6.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $990.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.06B and the low estimate is $951.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.