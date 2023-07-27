Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) Stocks Reach New Highs at $26.27 During Trading Session

After finishing at $25.54 in the prior trading day, Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK) closed at $26.27, up 2.86%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 695328 shares were traded. DK stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.18.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on March 29, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $24 from $33 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when Soreq Avigal bought 6,775 shares for $22.63 per share. The transaction valued at 153,318 led to the insider holds 94,400 shares of the business.

Spiegel Reuven bought 2,000 shares of DK for $45,200 on Mar 14. The CFO now owns 33,148 shares after completing the transaction at $22.60 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DK now has a Market Capitalization of 1.73B and an Enterprise Value of 3.81B. As of this moment, Delek’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 60.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.19 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DK has reached a high of $35.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.55.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.40M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.03M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 66.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.91M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.10% stake in the company. Shares short for DK as of Jun 29, 2023 were 7.41M with a Short Ratio of 8.14M, compared to 6.55M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.27% and a Short% of Float of 13.10%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, DK’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.63, compared to 0.92 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.47%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.55%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.99 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $4.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.05, with high estimates of $1.6 and low estimates of $0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.53 and $2.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.14. EPS for the following year is $1.35, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.95 and $0.72.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $3.25B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.96B to a low estimate of $2.83B. As of the current estimate, Delek US Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.98B, an estimated decrease of -45.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.41B, a decrease of -6.00% over than the figure of -$45.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.9B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.25B, down -30.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16B and the low estimate is $9.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.