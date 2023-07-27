Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $203.04

As of close of business last night, Eaton Corporation plc’s stock clocked out at $203.04, down -1.58% from its previous closing price of $206.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2676088 shares were traded.

To gain a deeper understanding of ETN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 156.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 90.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Yelton Michael sold 2,000 shares for $197.11 per share. The transaction valued at 394,220 led to the insider holds 2,096 shares of the business.

ARNOLD CRAIG sold 22,935 shares of ETN for $4,281,769 on Jun 07. The insider now owns 516,875 shares after completing the transaction at $186.69 per share. On Jun 06, another insider, ARNOLD CRAIGThe insider now owns sold 26,437 shares for $184.47 each. As a result, the insider received 4,876,824 and left with 516,875 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ETN now has a Market Capitalization of 80.93B and an Enterprise Value of 89.67B. As of this moment, Eaton’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.19 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.53.

Over the past 52 weeks, ETN has reached a high of $211.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $129.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 191.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 168.95.

It appears that ETN traded 2.07M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.01M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 398.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 397.54M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ETN as of Jun 29, 2023 were 4.6M with a Short Ratio of 4.72M, compared to 5.99M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.15% and a Short% of Float of 1.16%.

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.29, ETN has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.44. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.59%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.63%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.62. The current Payout Ratio is 51.10% for ETN, which recently paid a dividend on May 25, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 28, 2011 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

As of right now, 17 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.15 and a low estimate of $2.08, while EPS last year was $1.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.24, with high estimates of $2.27 and low estimates of $2.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.56 and $8.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.45. EPS for the following year is $9.36, with 23 analysts recommending between $10.22 and $9.02.

In the current quarter, 14 analysts expect revenue to total $5.75B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.8B to a low estimate of $5.66B. As of the current estimate, Eaton Corporation plc’s year-ago sales were $5.21B, an estimated increase of 10.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.76B, an increase of 8.40% less than the figure of $10.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.86B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.69B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ETN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.75B, up 9.60% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $24.79B and the low estimate is $23.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.