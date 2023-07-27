Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs EGO

After finishing at $11.01 in the prior trading day, Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE: EGO) closed at $10.84, down -1.54%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1544136 shares were traded. EGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.77.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EGO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EGO now has a Market Capitalization of 2.20B and an Enterprise Value of 2.45B. As of this moment, Eldorado’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.71 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EGO has reached a high of $12.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.18.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.51M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.02M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 184.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 159.22M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.80% stake in the company. Shares short for EGO as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.75M with a Short Ratio of 2.75M, compared to 3.87M on May 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.59 and $0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.46. EPS for the following year is $0.57, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.89 and $0.19.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $263.68M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $286.53M to a low estimate of $242.59M. As of the current estimate, Eldorado Gold Corporation’s year-ago sales were $213.4M, an estimated increase of 23.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $289.12M, an increase of 32.80% over than the figure of $23.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $315.82M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $262.49M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $966M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $871.98M, up 19.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.22B and the low estimate is $1.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.