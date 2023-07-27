Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ: WIRE) was $159.58 for the day, down -0.94% from the previous closing price of $161.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 973426 shares were traded. WIRE stock price reached its highest trading level at $162.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $150.52.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WIRE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.10 and its Current Ratio is at 10.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Sidoti on January 21, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $65 from $59 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when Ford Matthew D. sold 2,725 shares for $200.00 per share. The transaction valued at 545,000 led to the insider holds 34,138 shares of the business.

Ford Matthew D. sold 275 shares of WIRE for $55,000 on Feb 17. The Controller now owns 36,863 shares after completing the transaction at $200.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WIRE now has a Market Capitalization of 2.80B and an Enterprise Value of 2.14B. As of this moment, Encore’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.78 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WIRE has reached a high of $206.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $108.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 173.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 161.19.

Shares Statistics:

WIRE traded an average of 276.01K shares per day over the past three months and 389.8k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 18.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.69M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.90% stake in the company. Shares short for WIRE as of Jul 13, 2023 were 3.27M with a Short Ratio of 3.27M, compared to 2.98M on Jun 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.62% and a Short% of Float of 27.27%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, WIRE has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.08. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.05%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.11. The current Payout Ratio is 0.20% for WIRE, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 20, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 16, 2004 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.61 and a low estimate of $5.58, while EPS last year was $9.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.64, with high estimates of $5.13 and low estimates of $4.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $23.63 and $22.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $23.23. EPS for the following year is $20, with 2 analysts recommending between $21.64 and $18.36.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $832.87M to a low estimate of $669.9M. As of the current estimate, Encore Wire Corporation’s year-ago sales were $762.36M, an estimated decrease of -1.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $686M, a decrease of -1.10% over than the figure of -$1.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $737.41M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $634.6M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WIRE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.02B, down -6.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.08B and the low estimate is $2.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.