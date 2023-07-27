Enhabit Inc. (EHAB)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $14.09 in the prior trading day, Enhabit Inc. (NYSE: EHAB) closed at $14.43, up 2.41%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 527574 shares were traded. EHAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.08.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EHAB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, SVB Securities on June 20, 2023, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when Bolton Jeffrey bought 2,000 shares for $11.61 per share. The transaction valued at 23,220 led to the insider holds 19,597 shares of the business.

SHAW L EDWARD JR bought 10,000 shares of EHAB for $119,800 on May 22. The Director now owns 38,989 shares after completing the transaction at $11.98 per share. On May 18, another insider, Langham Ronald Leroy JR, who serves as the EVP Clinical Excel. & Strategy of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $11.99 each. As a result, the insider paid 119,900 and bolstered with 44,328 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EHAB now has a Market Capitalization of 722.94M and an Enterprise Value of 1.30B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.23 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.17k.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EHAB is 0.51, which has changed by -2,093.15% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,213.82% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EHAB has reached a high of $18.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.34.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 684.69K shares per day over the past 3-months and 491.66k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 49.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.98M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.40% stake in the company. Shares short for EHAB as of Jun 29, 2023 were 5.71M with a Short Ratio of 5.90M, compared to 3.73M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.40% and a Short% of Float of 15.58%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.72 and $0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.66. EPS for the following year is $0.68, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.95 and $0.22.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EHAB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.08B, up 2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.21B and the low estimate is $1.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.