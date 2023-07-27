Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) Stock Closes down -9.85% on Wednesday Trading

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) closed the day trading at $0.48 down -9.85% from the previous closing price of $0.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0520 from its previous closing price. On the day, 956450 shares were traded. GMBL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5280 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4560.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GMBL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH Capital on November 02, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GMBL now has a Market Capitalization of 2.05M and an Enterprise Value of 24.23M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.76 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GMBL has reached a high of $68.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4717, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.9426.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GMBL traded about 132.15K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GMBL traded about 337.56k shares per day. A total of 3.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.31M. Insiders hold about 2.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.40% stake in the company. Shares short for GMBL as of Jul 13, 2023 were 161.46k with a Short Ratio of 0.16M, compared to 190.14k on Jun 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.05% and a Short% of Float of 4.09%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.92 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$2.92 and a low estimate of -$2.92, while EPS last year was -$14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$26.69 and -$26.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$26.69. EPS for the following year is -$1.91, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1.91 and -$1.91.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $2.97M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.97M to a low estimate of $2.97M. As of the current estimate, Esports Entertainment Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $11.71M, an estimated decrease of -74.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $13M, an increase of 16.40% over than the figure of -$74.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $13M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GMBL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.16M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.16M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $58.35M, down -60.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.29M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.29M and the low estimate is $12.29M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -46.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.