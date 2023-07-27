Etsy Inc. (ETSY) Stocks Hit Low of $94.87 Before Closing at $96.39

In the latest session, Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) closed at $96.39 up 1.47% from its previous closing price of $94.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1923179 shares were traded. ETSY stock price reached its highest trading level at $97.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $94.87.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Etsy Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on July 19, 2023, Reiterated its Neutral rating but revised its target price to $105 from $120 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 21 when Daniel Nicholas sold 1,760 shares for $101.65 per share. The transaction valued at 178,904 led to the insider holds 8,704 shares of the business.

Silverman Josh sold 20,850 shares of ETSY for $1,988,064 on Jul 19. The President & CEO now owns 14,674 shares after completing the transaction at $95.35 per share. On Jul 05, another insider, Silverman Josh, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 10,425 shares for $83.80 each. As a result, the insider received 873,618 and left with 14,674 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ETSY now has a Market Capitalization of 11.89B and an Enterprise Value of 13.24B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.04 whereas that against EBITDA is -23.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ETSY has reached a high of $149.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $80.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 90.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 109.26.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ETSY has traded an average of 3.46M shares per day and 2.68M over the past ten days. A total of 124.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.32M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.74% stake in the company. Shares short for ETSY as of Jun 29, 2023 were 11.76M with a Short Ratio of 11.47M, compared to 13.54M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.53% and a Short% of Float of 10.83%.

Earnings Estimates

There are Etsy, Inc. different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $12.37, with high estimates of $96.21 and low estimates of $0.06.

