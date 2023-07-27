Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) Records 3.5 million Shares Traded, Reaches $108.00 High

After finishing at $116.88 in the prior trading day, Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT) closed at $93.53, down -19.98%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$23.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3498825 shares were traded. EEFT stock price reached its highest trading level at $108.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $91.50.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EEFT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 when Brown Michael J sold 50,000 shares for $120.69 per share. The transaction valued at 6,034,565 led to the insider holds 1,487,361 shares of the business.

Fountas Nikos sold 4,280 shares of EEFT for $441,097 on Mar 10. The CEO, EFT EMEA Division now owns 31,529 shares after completing the transaction at $103.06 per share. On Nov 18, another insider, Brown Michael J, who serves as the CEO & President of the company, sold 15,689 shares for $89.87 each. As a result, the insider received 1,409,970 and left with 1,467,763 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EEFT now has a Market Capitalization of 4.64B and an Enterprise Value of 4.64B. As of this moment, Euronet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.35 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EEFT has reached a high of $121.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $71.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 114.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 103.71.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 282.75K shares per day over the past 3-months and 603.72k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 49.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.91M. Insiders hold about 3.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.40% stake in the company. Shares short for EEFT as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.7M with a Short Ratio of 1.63M, compared to 1.75M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.43% and a Short% of Float of 3.63%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.04 and a low estimate of $1.99, while EPS last year was $1.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.06, with high estimates of $3.23 and low estimates of $2.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.67 and $7.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.59. EPS for the following year is $8.83, with 10 analysts recommending between $9.01 and $8.66.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $941.91M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $976.6M to a low estimate of $916.15M. As of the current estimate, Euronet Worldwide Inc.’s year-ago sales were $843.3M, an estimated increase of 11.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.05B, an increase of 12.80% over than the figure of $11.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.09B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EEFT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.36B, up 11.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.22B and the low estimate is $3.99B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.