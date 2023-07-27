Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs EXAS

After finishing at $96.17 in the prior trading day, Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) closed at $95.95, down -0.23%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1077042 shares were traded. EXAS stock price reached its highest trading level at $97.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $94.68.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EXAS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Craig Hallum on May 10, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $85 from $55 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 19 when Herriott James sold 1,300 shares for $100.00 per share. The transaction valued at 130,000 led to the insider holds 5,964 shares of the business.

Zanotti Katherine S sold 3,027 shares of EXAS for $273,974 on Jun 09. The Director now owns 64,629 shares after completing the transaction at $90.51 per share. On Jun 09, another insider, Doyle James Edward, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,402 shares for $90.51 each. As a result, the insider received 126,895 and left with 54,110 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EXAS now has a Market Capitalization of 17.31B and an Enterprise Value of 19.17B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.72 whereas that against EBITDA is -62.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXAS has reached a high of $100.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 90.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 64.38.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.79M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.35M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 180.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 178.70M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for EXAS as of Jun 29, 2023 were 8.88M with a Short Ratio of 9.04M, compared to 9.38M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.93% and a Short% of Float of 4.97%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.33 and a low estimate of -$0.65, while EPS last year was -$0.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.53, with high estimates of -$0.37 and low estimates of -$0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.26 and -$2.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.99. EPS for the following year is -$1.19, with 16 analysts recommending between -$0.38 and -$1.78.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $600.14M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $610.4M to a low estimate of $585.2M. As of the current estimate, Exact Sciences Corporation’s year-ago sales were $521.64M, an estimated increase of 15.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $601.2M, an increase of 14.90% less than the figure of $15.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $636M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $586.8M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXAS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.08B, up 15.90% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.88B and the low estimate is $2.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.