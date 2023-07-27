Examining El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (LOCO)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LOCO) closed at $10.41 up 1.76% from its previous closing price of $10.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 499247 shares were traded. LOCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.19.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 79.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 22 when Roberts Laurance sold 59,950 shares for $9.57 per share. The transaction valued at 573,722 led to the insider holds 191,747 shares of the business.

Roberts Laurance sold 60,000 shares of LOCO for $577,200 on May 19. The CEO & PRESIDENT now owns 191,747 shares after completing the transaction at $9.62 per share. On Apr 24, another insider, Roberts Laurance, who serves as the CEO & PRESIDENT of the company, sold 60,000 shares for $9.09 each. As a result, the insider received 545,400 and left with 147,243 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LOCO now has a Market Capitalization of 375.02M and an Enterprise Value of 620.31M. As of this moment, El’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.31 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LOCO has reached a high of $13.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.37.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LOCO has traded an average of 640.99K shares per day and 528.16k over the past ten days. A total of 36.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.79M. Insiders hold about 30.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LOCO as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.76M with a Short Ratio of 1.53M, compared to 1.49M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.89% and a Short% of Float of 5.88%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.76 and $0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.71. EPS for the following year is $0.83, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.91 and $0.76.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $124.74M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $125.4M to a low estimate of $123.84M. As of the current estimate, El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $124.11M, an estimated increase of 0.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $122.88M, an increase of 6.20% over than the figure of $0.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $124.12M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $120.11M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LOCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $484.15M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $478.02M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $481.59M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $469.96M, up 2.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $503.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $511.61M and the low estimate is $494.57M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.