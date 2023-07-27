Examining Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE: XPRO) closed at $23.00 up 0.83% from its previous closing price of $22.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1250839 shares were traded. XPRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.61.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Expro Group Holdings N.V.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 26 when KEARNEY MICHAEL C sold 25,000 shares for $23.14 per share. The transaction valued at 578,405 led to the insider holds 76,368 shares of the business.

KEARNEY MICHAEL C sold 25,000 shares of XPRO for $550,868 on Jul 21. The Director now owns 101,368 shares after completing the transaction at $22.03 per share. On Jun 13, another insider, OAK HILL ADVISORS LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 2,320,000 shares for $17.37 each. As a result, the insider received 40,298,400 and left with 17,575,891 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XPRO now has a Market Capitalization of 2.50B and an Enterprise Value of 2.40B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.80 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XPRO has reached a high of $24.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.48.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, XPRO has traded an average of 661.99K shares per day and 830.58k over the past ten days. A total of 108.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.76M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.70% stake in the company. Shares short for XPRO as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.13M with a Short Ratio of 2.12M, compared to 2.76M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.96% and a Short% of Float of 3.41%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.91 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.35 and $0.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.93. EPS for the following year is $1.41, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.94 and $1.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $363.01M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $371M to a low estimate of $342.2M. As of the current estimate, Expro Group Holdings N.V.’s year-ago sales were $313.62M, an estimated increase of 15.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $382.17M, an increase of 13.20% less than the figure of $15.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $394.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $352.5M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XPRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.28B, up 16.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.75B and the low estimate is $1.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.