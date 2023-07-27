Examining Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) closed at $4.94 down -1.40% from its previous closing price of $5.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11070923 shares were traded. KGC stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.9950 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.8900.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Kinross Gold Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KGC now has a Market Capitalization of 6.06B and an Enterprise Value of 8.31B. As of this moment, Kinross’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 159.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.26 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KGC has reached a high of $5.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.8818, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.4480.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KGC has traded an average of 10.52M shares per day and 7.42M over the past ten days. A total of 1.22B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.22B. Insiders hold about 0.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.90% stake in the company. Shares short for KGC as of Jun 29, 2023 were 14.43M with a Short Ratio of 14.43M, compared to 15.27M on May 30, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for KGC is 0.12, from 0.12 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.39%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.42 and $0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.33. EPS for the following year is $0.3, with 16 analysts recommending between $0.57 and -$0.13.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.01B to a low estimate of $992.65M. As of the current estimate, Kinross Gold Corporation’s year-ago sales were $821.5M, an estimated increase of 22.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.01B, a decrease of -2.10% less than the figure of $22.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $999.02M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KGC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.46B, up 16.80% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.41B and the low estimate is $3.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.