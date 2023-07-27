Examining SLM Corporation (SLM)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, SLM Corporation (NASDAQ: SLM) closed at $16.26 down -1.28% from its previous closing price of $16.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2084276 shares were traded. SLM stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.20.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of SLM Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on April 17, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $17 from $16 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLM now has a Market Capitalization of 3.94B. As of this moment, SLM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLM has reached a high of $17.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.54.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SLM has traded an average of 2.45M shares per day and 2.58M over the past ten days. A total of 241.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 240.10M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.11% stake in the company. Shares short for SLM as of Jun 29, 2023 were 7.81M with a Short Ratio of 7.46M, compared to 7.61M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.22% and a Short% of Float of 3.74%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SLM is 0.44, from 0.44 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.67%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.67%. The current Payout Ratio is 25.30% for SLM, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 31, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 30, 2014 when the company split stock in a 2798:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.24 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $1.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.81 and $2.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.63. EPS for the following year is $2.79, with 11 analysts recommending between $3.12 and $2.26.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $370.99M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $397M to a low estimate of $332M. As of the current estimate, SLM Corporation’s year-ago sales were $362.81M, an estimated increase of 2.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $360.47M, a decrease of -2.40% less than the figure of $2.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $382M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $337M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.49B, up 3.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.91B and the low estimate is $1.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.