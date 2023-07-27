First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (NASDAQ: FIBK) was $29.17 for the day, up 5.57% from the previous closing price of $27.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1436018 shares were traded. FIBK stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.89.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FIBK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on March 15, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $33.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when RILEY KEVIN P bought 13,150 shares for $26.06 per share. The transaction valued at 342,718 led to the insider holds 105,705 shares of the business.

SCOTT JULIE A sold 62,223 shares of FIBK for $1,435,485 on May 17. The 10% Owner now owns 2,376,851 shares after completing the transaction at $23.07 per share. On May 17, another insider, Scott Jonathan R, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 23,250 shares for $23.07 each. As a result, the insider received 536,378 and left with 954,670 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FIBK now has a Market Capitalization of 3.04B. As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FIBK has reached a high of $46.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.37.

Shares Statistics:

FIBK traded an average of 877.27K shares per day over the past three months and 984.48k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 103.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.72M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.20% stake in the company. Shares short for FIBK as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.4M with a Short Ratio of 3.29M, compared to 2.9M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.25% and a Short% of Float of 4.15%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.82, FIBK has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.88. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.59%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.11%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.83.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.73 and a low estimate of $0.61, while EPS last year was $0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.68, with high estimates of $0.77 and low estimates of $0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.71 and $2.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.56. EPS for the following year is $2.73, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.03 and $2.55.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $282.31M to a low estimate of $264.89M. As of the current estimate, First Interstate BancSystem Inc.’s year-ago sales were $291M, an estimated decrease of -6.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $271.98M, a decrease of -8.50% less than the figure of -$6.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $278.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $261.11M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FIBK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.11B, down -2.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.18B and the low estimate is $1.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.