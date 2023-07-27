First Solar Inc. (FSLR) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) closed at $197.41 in the last session, down -1.30% from day before closing price of $200.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1844600 shares were traded. FSLR stock price reached its highest trading level at $199.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $190.76.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FSLR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 18 when Widmar Mark R sold 2,160 shares for $210.00 per share. The transaction valued at 453,600 led to the insider holds 84,021 shares of the business.

Widmar Mark R sold 3,982 shares of FSLR for $816,310 on Jul 17. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 86,181 shares after completing the transaction at $205.00 per share. On Jul 10, another insider, Verma Kuntal Kumar, who serves as the Chief Manufacturing Officer of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $187.52 each. As a result, the insider received 562,560 and left with 3,242 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FSLR now has a Market Capitalization of 21.09B and an Enterprise Value of 19.19B. As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 511.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 90.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.85 whereas that against EBITDA is 49.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FSLR has reached a high of $232.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $72.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 195.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 178.51.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FSLR traded on average about 2.36M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.54M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 106.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.21M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FSLR as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.52M with a Short Ratio of 4.18M, compared to 3.87M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.29% and a Short% of Float of 4.33%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 21 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.39 and a low estimate of $0.6, while EPS last year was $0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.58, with high estimates of $3.08 and low estimates of $2.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.77 and $5.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.22. EPS for the following year is $12.81, with 27 analysts recommending between $15.54 and $10.03.

Revenue Estimates

According to 17 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $720.55M. It ranges from a high estimate of $812.2M to a low estimate of $673.22M. As of the current estimate, First Solar Inc.’s year-ago sales were $620.96M, an estimated increase of 16.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.01B, an increase of 34.40% over than the figure of $16.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.12B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $882.2M.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FSLR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.62B, up 33.00% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.62B and the low estimate is $3.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.