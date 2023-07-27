Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FND) closed at $111.67 up 0.92% from its previous closing price of $110.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 653684 shares were traded. FND stock price reached its highest trading level at $112.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $110.60.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on July 21, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $108 from $110 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 19 when TAYLOR THOMAS V sold 18,656 shares for $115.00 per share. The transaction valued at 2,145,440 led to the insider holds 177,891 shares of the business.

TAYLOR THOMAS V sold 18,656 shares of FND for $2,052,160 on Jul 12. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 196,547 shares after completing the transaction at $110.00 per share. On Jul 12, another insider, Christopherson David Victor, who serves as the EVP AND GENERAL COUNSEL of the company, sold 5,804 shares for $110.00 each. As a result, the insider received 638,440 and left with 36,552 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FND now has a Market Capitalization of 11.87B and an Enterprise Value of 13.53B. As of this moment, Floor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 33.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.11 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FND has reached a high of $116.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $63.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 99.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 88.22.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FND has traded an average of 1.28M shares per day and 1.2M over the past ten days. A total of 105.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.50M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 111.62% stake in the company. Shares short for FND as of Jun 29, 2023 were 13.36M with a Short Ratio of 12.66M, compared to 13.92M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.58% and a Short% of Float of 16.83%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 21 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.76 and a low estimate of $0.59, while EPS last year was $0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.67, with high estimates of $0.74 and low estimates of $0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.82 and $2.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.64. EPS for the following year is $3.29, with 23 analysts recommending between $3.8 and $2.84.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.15B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.17B to a low estimate of $1.12B. As of the current estimate, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.09B, an estimated increase of 5.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.19B, an increase of 9.00% over than the figure of $5.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.23B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.17B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.26B, up 8.50% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.72B and the low estimate is $5.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.