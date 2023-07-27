Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) Shares Decline by -0.96% to Close at $29.00

As of close of business last night, Franklin Resources Inc.’s stock clocked out at $29.00, down -0.96% from its previous closing price of $29.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3161187 shares were traded. BEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.91.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BEN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.62. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 28 when FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC bought 2,465,483 shares for $10.14 per share. The transaction valued at 25,000,000 led to the insider holds 4,955,483 shares of the business.

Sethi Alok sold 29,503 shares of BEN for $917,325 on Feb 01. The EVP, Technology and Operations now owns 92,132 shares after completing the transaction at $31.09 per share. On Nov 08, another insider, FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, who serves as the Affiliate of Investment Adv. of the company, bought 10,134 shares for $4.21 each. As a result, the insider paid 42,641 and bolstered with 9,990,587 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BEN now has a Market Capitalization of 14.53B and an Enterprise Value of 21.29B. As of this moment, Franklin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.71 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BEN has reached a high of $34.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.84.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BEN traded 2.97M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.88M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 490.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 285.26M. Insiders hold about 18.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BEN as of Jul 13, 2023 were 15.55M with a Short Ratio of 15.55M, compared to 16.93M on Jun 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.10% and a Short% of Float of 5.46%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.18, BEN has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.03%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.14%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.03. The current Payout Ratio is 70.40% for BEN, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 28, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 25, 2013 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.67 and a low estimate of $0.57, while EPS last year was $0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.63, with high estimates of $0.68 and low estimates of $0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.44 and $2.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.36. EPS for the following year is $2.58, with 12 analysts recommending between $2.77 and $2.41.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $1.5B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.53B to a low estimate of $1.48B. As of the current estimate, Franklin Resources Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.03B, an estimated decrease of -26.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.51B, a decrease of -21.90% over than the figure of -$26.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.55B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.47B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.28B, down -27.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.74B and the low estimate is $6.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.