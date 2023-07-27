Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Stocks Reach New Highs at $52.89 During Trading Session

After finishing at $51.26 in the prior trading day, Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) closed at $52.89, up 3.18%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2800690 shares were traded. FUTU stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.27.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FUTU by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FUTU now has a Market Capitalization of 7.39B. As of this moment, Futu’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 10.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.60.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FUTU is 0.81, which has changed by 2,386.42% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,213.82% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FUTU has reached a high of $72.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.73.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.89M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.03M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 139.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.85M. Insiders hold about 16.41% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.40% stake in the company. Shares short for FUTU as of Jun 29, 2023 were 8.59M with a Short Ratio of 8.48M, compared to 7.67M on May 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.16 and a low estimate of $0.82, while EPS last year was $0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.7, with high estimates of $0.7 and low estimates of $0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.06 and $2.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.65. EPS for the following year is $3.99, with 11 analysts recommending between $4.81 and $2.87.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $285.81M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $328.4M to a low estimate of $243.22M. As of the current estimate, Futu Holdings Limited’s year-ago sales were $222.6M, an estimated increase of 28.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $240.45M, a decrease of -3.30% less than the figure of $28.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $240.45M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $240.45M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FUTU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $957.86M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $971.82M, up 15.80% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.47B and the low estimate is $921.17M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.