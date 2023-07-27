GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) stock: EPS estimates from a range of analysts

The closing price of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) was $77.43 for the day, down -3.47% from the previous closing price of $80.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4141057 shares were traded. GEHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $80.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $77.29.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of GEHC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on June 27, 2023, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $76.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when Rott Roland sold 2,473 shares for $77.37 per share. The transaction valued at 191,336 led to the insider holds 22,335 shares of the business.

Makela Jan sold 70,629 shares of GEHC for $5,487,379 on Mar 14. The CEO, Imaging now owns 63,796 shares after completing the transaction at $77.69 per share. On Jan 23, another insider, CULP H LAWRENCE JR, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 748 shares for $69.26 each. As a result, the insider paid 51,806 and bolstered with 1,272 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GEHC now has a Market Capitalization of 35.22B and an Enterprise Value of 43.52B. As of this moment, GE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.29 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GEHC has reached a high of $87.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $53.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 79.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 74.89.

Shares Statistics:

GEHC traded an average of 3.26M shares per day over the past three months and 3.52M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 454.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 454.34M. Insiders hold about 0.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.98% stake in the company. Shares short for GEHC as of Jun 29, 2023 were 8.82M with a Short Ratio of 7.34M, compared to 6.95M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.94% and a Short% of Float of 2.42%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.03, GEHC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.12. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.04%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.15%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.12, with high estimates of $1.17 and low estimates of $1.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.83 and $3.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.77. EPS for the following year is $4.29, with 8 analysts recommending between $4.38 and $4.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GEHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.34B, up 5.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.54B and the low estimate is $20.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.