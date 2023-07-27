Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) Decline -14.50% in Day Trading, Closes at $12.56

The price of Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) closed at $12.56 in the last session, down -14.50% from day before closing price of $14.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2966431 shares were traded. HCSG stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.29.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HCSG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on March 24, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $14 from $8.50 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 when Simmons Kurt JR bought 1,005 shares for $14.93 per share. The transaction valued at 15,005 led to the insider holds 8,542 shares of the business.

Brophy Andrew M sold 951 shares of HCSG for $12,753 on Feb 24. The Principal Accounting Officer now owns 3,644 shares after completing the transaction at $13.41 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HCSG now has a Market Capitalization of 931.89M and an Enterprise Value of 821.60M. As of this moment, Healthcare’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.49 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HCSG has reached a high of $15.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.71.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HCSG traded on average about 793.10K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.47M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 74.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.62M. Insiders hold about 0.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.92% stake in the company. Shares short for HCSG as of Jun 29, 2023 were 4.18M with a Short Ratio of 3.99M, compared to 4.52M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.64% and a Short% of Float of 7.89%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HCSG is 0.86, which was 0.43 in the trailing 12 months. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.72. The current Payout Ratio is 132.60% for HCSG, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 21, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 16, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 14, 2010 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.76 and $0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.71. EPS for the following year is $0.81, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.94 and $0.69.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $418.7M. It ranges from a high estimate of $421.78M to a low estimate of $417.2M. As of the current estimate, Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $424.86M, an estimated decrease of -1.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $423.78M, an increase of 2.20% over than the figure of -$1.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $429.51M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $420M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HCSG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.69B, down -0.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.78B and the low estimate is $1.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.