Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) Shares Rise by 0.49% to Close at $42.68

As of close of business last night, Helmerich & Payne Inc.’s stock clocked out at $42.68, up 0.49% from its previous closing price of $42.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1383894 shares were traded. HP stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.74.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 76.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when HELMERICH HANS sold 10,500 shares for $50.02 per share. The transaction valued at 525,240 led to the insider holds 24,470 shares of the business.

LINDSAY JOHN W sold 12,000 shares of HP for $630,120 on Nov 07. The PRESIDENT AND CEO now owns 412,778 shares after completing the transaction at $52.51 per share. On Oct 26, another insider, Bell John R., who serves as the SVP, INT’L & OFFSHORE OPS, SUB of the company, sold 4,314 shares for $50.00 each. As a result, the insider received 215,700 and left with 117,395 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HP now has a Market Capitalization of 4.38B and an Enterprise Value of 4.68B. As of this moment, Helmerich’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.75 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HP has reached a high of $53.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.40.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HP traded 1.50M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.48M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 103.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.32M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HP as of Jun 29, 2023 were 4.85M with a Short Ratio of 4.24M, compared to 5.08M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.73% and a Short% of Float of 6.94%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.00, HP has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.35%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.59%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.06. The current Payout Ratio is 32.60% for HP, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 09, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

