Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $25.37 in the prior trading day, Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE: HIW) closed at $25.50, up 0.51%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1528441 shares were traded. HIW stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.04.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HIW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on March 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $26 from $29 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 23 when Klinck Theodore J bought 5,000 shares for $19.81 per share. The transaction valued at 99,065 led to the insider holds 337,177 shares of the business.

Maiorana Brendan C bought 1,500 shares of HIW for $40,813 on Sep 28. The EVP, CFO now owns 39,254 shares after completing the transaction at $27.21 per share. On Sep 22, another insider, Klinck Theodore J, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $28.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 141,252 and bolstered with 246,445 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HIW now has a Market Capitalization of 2.69B and an Enterprise Value of 5.90B. As of this moment, Highwoods’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.04 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HIW has reached a high of $35.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.59.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.14M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.04M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 105.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.77M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HIW as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.57M with a Short Ratio of 3.24M, compared to 2.57M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.43% and a Short% of Float of 4.48%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, HIW’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.00, compared to 2.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.88%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.84%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.12.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.31 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.37 and $1.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.37. EPS for the following year is $1.05, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.08 and $1.02.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $210.35M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $211.23M to a low estimate of $209.4M. As of the current estimate, Highwoods Properties Inc.’s year-ago sales were $205.25M, an estimated increase of 2.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $209.48M, a decrease of -1.10% less than the figure of $2.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $212.55M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $205.62M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HIW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $857.83M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $840.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $845.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $828.93M, up 2.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $834.22M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $858.18M and the low estimate is $804.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.