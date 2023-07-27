Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) Stock Closes down -1.87% on Wednesday Trading

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV) closed the day trading at $45.62 down -1.87% from the previous closing price of $46.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 793532 shares were traded. HGV stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.31.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HGV, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.44. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on April 17, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 12 when Hernandez Carlos sold 5,915 shares for $48.00 per share. The transaction valued at 283,920 led to the insider holds 11,412 shares of the business.

Wang Mark D sold 49,850 shares of HGV for $2,377,346 on Mar 03. The insider now owns 545,114 shares after completing the transaction at $47.69 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Brizi Jorge Pablo, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $47.74 each. As a result, the insider received 954,800 and left with 30,453 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HGV now has a Market Capitalization of 5.08B and an Enterprise Value of 8.82B. As of this moment, Hilton’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.21 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HGV has reached a high of $51.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.57.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HGV traded about 761.76K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HGV traded about 621.88k shares per day. A total of 113.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 110.43M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.80% stake in the company. Shares short for HGV as of Jun 29, 2023 were 5.31M with a Short Ratio of 4.62M, compared to 6.93M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.77% and a Short% of Float of 6.62%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.05 and a low estimate of $0.65, while EPS last year was $0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.29, with high estimates of $1.59 and low estimates of $1.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.81 and $3.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.12. EPS for the following year is $4.51, with 4 analysts recommending between $4.95 and $4.04.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $997.43M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.02B to a low estimate of $966.34M. As of the current estimate, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.’s year-ago sales were $948M, an estimated increase of 5.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.08B, an increase of 4.30% less than the figure of $5.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.05B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HGV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.83B, up 7.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.35B and the low estimate is $4.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.