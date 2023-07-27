Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK) closed the day trading at $24.16 down -0.25% from the previous closing price of $24.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 661499 shares were traded. TWNK stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.11.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TWNK, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 31.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on July 17, 2023, Reiterated its Overweight rating but revised its target price to $28 from $29 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TWNK now has a Market Capitalization of 3.21B and an Enterprise Value of 4.11B. As of this moment, Hostess’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.00 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TWNK has reached a high of $29.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.80.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TWNK traded about 850.20K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TWNK traded about 691.31k shares per day. A total of 133.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 129.41M. Insiders hold about 0.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.73% stake in the company. Shares short for TWNK as of Jun 29, 2023 were 4.05M with a Short Ratio of 4.04M, compared to 3.96M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.05% and a Short% of Float of 4.34%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.14 and $1.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.11. EPS for the following year is $1.22, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.29 and $1.16.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $358.35M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $364.3M to a low estimate of $352M. As of the current estimate, Hostess Brands Inc.’s year-ago sales were $340.47M, an estimated increase of 5.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $368.96M, an increase of 14.40% over than the figure of $5.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $372.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $364M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TWNK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.36B, up 5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.52B and the low estimate is $1.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.