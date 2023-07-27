Inari Medical Inc. (NARI)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 600867 shares were traded. NARI stock price reached its highest trading level at $61.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.81.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NARI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.00 and its Current Ratio is at 8.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Robert W. Baird on July 19, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $79.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 17 when Hoffman William sold 25,000 shares for $57.08 per share. The transaction valued at 1,426,914 led to the insider holds 1,073,055 shares of the business.

Hill, Mitch C. sold 6,500 shares of NARI for $365,540 on Jul 12. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 171,482 shares after completing the transaction at $56.24 per share. On Jun 15, another insider, Hoffman William, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $57.74 each. As a result, the insider received 1,443,576 and left with 1,098,055 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NARI now has a Market Capitalization of 3.48B and an Enterprise Value of 3.19B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.72 whereas that against EBITDA is -204.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NARI has reached a high of $86.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 64.35.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NARI traded on average about 809.37K shares per day over the past 3-months and 839.25k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 54.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.93M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NARI as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.96M with a Short Ratio of 3.74M, compared to 3.12M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.93% and a Short% of Float of 8.73%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.13 and -$0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.25. EPS for the following year is $0.31, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.84 and $0.09.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $116.63M. It ranges from a high estimate of $117.5M to a low estimate of $116M. As of the current estimate, Inari Medical Inc.’s year-ago sales were $92.74M, an estimated increase of 25.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $120.88M, an increase of 33.70% over than the figure of $25.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $122.15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $119M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NARI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $485.76M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $479.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $483.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $383.47M, up 26.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $573.48M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $595.1M and the low estimate is $558.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.