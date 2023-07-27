Insmed Incorporated (INSM) Shares Rise by 0.69% to Close at $20.36

As of close of business last night, Insmed Incorporated’s stock clocked out at $20.36, up 0.69% from its previous closing price of $20.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1042317 shares were traded. INSM stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.28.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of INSM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.60 and its Current Ratio is at 6.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on July 26, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 11 when Smith Michael Alexander sold 740 shares for $20.18 per share. The transaction valued at 14,933 led to the insider holds 77,142 shares of the business.

Adsett Roger sold 8,981 shares of INSM for $173,513 on Jun 13. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 151,352 shares after completing the transaction at $19.32 per share. On Jun 13, another insider, Flammer Martina M.D., who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 8,868 shares for $19.27 each. As a result, the insider received 170,886 and left with 106,038 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INSM now has a Market Capitalization of 2.78B and an Enterprise Value of 2.96B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.51 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INSM has reached a high of $28.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.29.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that INSM traded 958.42K shares on average per day over the past three months and 859.06k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 136.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 134.67M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.90% stake in the company. Shares short for INSM as of Jun 29, 2023 were 8.96M with a Short Ratio of 9.65M, compared to 9.01M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.57% and a Short% of Float of 6.67%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.02 and a low estimate of -$1.21, while EPS last year was -$0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.09, with high estimates of -$0.95 and low estimates of -$1.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.95 and -$4.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.52. EPS for the following year is -$4.25, with 10 analysts recommending between -$2.85 and -$5.17.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $69.8M. It ranges from a high estimate of $72.17M to a low estimate of $68.42M. As of the current estimate, Insmed Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $65.22M, an estimated increase of 7.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $76.72M, an increase of 14.80% over than the figure of $7.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $80.24M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $73.99M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INSM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $310.93M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $288.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $294.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $245.36M, up 19.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $394.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $500.92M and the low estimate is $331M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 34.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.