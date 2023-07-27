International Money Express Inc. (IMXI) Shares Decline by -5.58% to Close at $24.04

As of close of business last night, International Money Express Inc.’s stock clocked out at $24.04, down -5.58% from its previous closing price of $25.46. On the day, 501806 shares were traded. IMXI stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.78.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of IMXI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on April 26, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when Lisy Robert sold 21,000 shares for $24.08 per share. The transaction valued at 505,699 led to the insider holds 322,531 shares of the business.

Lisy Robert sold 25,000 shares of IMXI for $611,128 on May 10. The CEO, President & Chairman now owns 343,531 shares after completing the transaction at $24.45 per share. On May 09, another insider, Lisy Robert, who serves as the CEO, President & Chairman of the company, sold 45,255 shares for $25.03 each. As a result, the insider received 1,132,751 and left with 368,531 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IMXI now has a Market Capitalization of 875.50M and an Enterprise Value of 915.94M. As of this moment, International’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.53. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.59 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.66.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IMXI is 0.47, which has changed by -62.01% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,213.82% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IMXI has reached a high of $28.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.04.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that IMXI traded 258.31K shares on average per day over the past three months and 223.36k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 36.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.13M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.50% stake in the company. Shares short for IMXI as of Jun 29, 2023 were 478.88k with a Short Ratio of 0.63M, compared to 601.65k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.31% and a Short% of Float of 1.46%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.53 and a low estimate of $0.51, while EPS last year was $0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.55, with high estimates of $0.58 and low estimates of $0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.11 and $2.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.06. EPS for the following year is $2.52, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.7 and $2.38.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $171.1M. It ranges from a high estimate of $172.44M to a low estimate of $169M. As of the current estimate, International Money Express Inc.’s year-ago sales were $136.94M, an estimated increase of 24.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $175.86M, an increase of 22.00% less than the figure of $24.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $180.34M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $171.5M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IMXI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $683.72M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $677.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $679.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $546.8M, up 24.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $789.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $811M and the low estimate is $755.72M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.