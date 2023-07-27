Jabil Inc. (JBL) Records -1.00% Price decrease in Wednesday Trading

The closing price of Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) was $110.85 for the day, down -1.00% from the previous closing price of $111.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 921178 shares were traded. JBL stock price reached its highest trading level at $112.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $110.01.

Ratios:

Our analysis of JBL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 05 when ANSARI ANOUSHEH sold 3,000 shares for $108.61 per share. The transaction valued at 325,825 led to the insider holds 38,000 shares of the business.

BORGES STEVEN D sold 8,483 shares of JBL for $707,482 on Mar 22. The EVP, CEO, DMS now owns 159,129 shares after completing the transaction at $83.40 per share. On Mar 22, another insider, McKay Francis, who serves as the SVP, Chief Procurement Officer of the company, sold 1,197 shares for $82.91 each. As a result, the insider received 99,242 and left with 51,084 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JBL now has a Market Capitalization of 14.51B and an Enterprise Value of 16.71B. As of this moment, Jabil’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.92. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.47 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JBL has reached a high of $115.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 100.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 81.34.

Shares Statistics:

JBL traded an average of 1.03M shares per day over the past three months and 1.12M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 132.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.06M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.50% stake in the company. Shares short for JBL as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.25M with a Short Ratio of 3.67M, compared to 3.03M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.48% and a Short% of Float of 2.89%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.32, JBL has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.78. The current Payout Ratio is 4.40% for JBL, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 04, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 30, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.35 and a low estimate of $2.29, while EPS last year was $2.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.37, with high estimates of $2.54 and low estimates of $2.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.53 and $8.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.51. EPS for the following year is $9.3, with 9 analysts recommending between $9.57 and $8.95.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.7B to a low estimate of $8.46B. As of the current estimate, Jabil Inc.’s year-ago sales were $9.03B, an estimated decrease of -5.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JBL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $34.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $34.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $34.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.48B, up 3.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $35.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $36.35B and the low estimate is $35.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.