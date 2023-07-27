KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) stock: next quarter consensus estimate of $35.76

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) closed the day trading at $17.49 up 8.30% from the previous closing price of $16.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12806813 shares were traded. BEKE stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.43.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BEKE, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, New Street on May 09, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BEKE now has a Market Capitalization of 20.26B and an Enterprise Value of 13.86B. As of this moment, KE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 78.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.20 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BEKE has reached a high of $21.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.11.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BEKE traded about 7.79M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BEKE traded about 8.51M shares per day. A total of 1.18B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 711.77M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BEKE as of Jun 29, 2023 were 24.6M with a Short Ratio of 27.51M, compared to 27.5M on May 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from KE Holdings Inc analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $35.76, with high estimates of $46.30 and low estimates of $2.70.

