Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) Stocks Hit Low of $0.2670 Before Closing at $0.29

In the latest session, Kelso Technologies Inc. (AMEX: KIQ) closed at $0.29 down -19.38% from its previous closing price of $0.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0688 from its previous closing price. On the day, 882015 shares were traded. KIQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3694 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2670.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Kelso Technologies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KIQ now has a Market Capitalization of 15.46M and an Enterprise Value of 12.97M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.24 whereas that against EBITDA is -33.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KIQ has reached a high of $0.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2662, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2812.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KIQ has traded an average of 163.20K shares per day and 697.92k over the past ten days. A total of 54.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.99M. Insiders hold about 3.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.87% stake in the company. Shares short for KIQ as of Jun 29, 2023 were 163.72k with a Short Ratio of 0.16M, compared to 176.61k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.30% and a Short% of Float of 0.31%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.