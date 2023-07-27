LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) Records 0.89 million Shares Traded, Reaches $14.70 High

After finishing at $14.34 in the prior trading day, LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ) closed at $14.70, up 2.51%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 894596 shares were traded. LZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.16.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LZ by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 50.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Wernikoff Daniel A sold 39,558 shares for $8.62 per share. The transaction valued at 340,871 led to the insider holds 364,623 shares of the business.

Watson Noel Bertram sold 38,893 shares of LZ for $327,362 on Mar 03. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 516,973 shares after completing the transaction at $8.42 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Wernikoff Daniel A, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 4,243 shares for $8.42 each. As a result, the insider received 35,713 and left with 404,181 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LZ now has a Market Capitalization of 2.81B and an Enterprise Value of 2.62B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 18.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.15 whereas that against EBITDA is 370.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LZ has reached a high of $14.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.58.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.37M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.15M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 191.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 142.69M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.40% stake in the company. Shares short for LZ as of Jun 29, 2023 were 9.24M with a Short Ratio of 8.32M, compared to 11.63M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.83% and a Short% of Float of 7.87%.

Earnings Estimates

