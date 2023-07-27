Lennar Corporation (LEN) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) closed at $127.22 down -0.25% from its previous closing price of $127.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2156784 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Lennar Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.31. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 21 when Banse Amy bought 790 shares for $126.42 per share. The transaction valued at 99,872 led to the insider holds 7,293 shares of the business.

McCall Jeffrey Joseph sold 10,000 shares of LEN for $1,264,800 on Jul 20. The Executive Vice President now owns 141,386 shares after completing the transaction at $126.48 per share. On Jun 22, another insider, Banse Amy, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 165 shares for $121.29 each. As a result, the insider paid 20,013 and bolstered with 165 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LEN now has a Market Capitalization of 36.16B and an Enterprise Value of 36.86B. As of this moment, Lennar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 14.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.10 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LEN has reached a high of $133.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $69.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 119.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 101.41.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LEN has traded an average of 2.29M shares per day and 2.12M over the past ten days. A total of 284.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 245.93M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.20% stake in the company. Shares short for LEN as of Jul 13, 2023 were 5.34M with a Short Ratio of 5.34M, compared to 6.44M on Jun 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.86% and a Short% of Float of 2.77%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for LEN is 1.50, from 1.50 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.18%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.18%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.86. The current Payout Ratio is 10.20% for LEN, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 20, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 08, 2017 when the company split stock in a 1017:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 17 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.73 and a low estimate of $3.34, while EPS last year was $5.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.08, with high estimates of $4.49 and low estimates of $3.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.16 and $11.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.61. EPS for the following year is $13.57, with 21 analysts recommending between $16.19 and $11.83.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $8.45B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $9B to a low estimate of $8.05B. As of the current estimate, Lennar Corporation’s year-ago sales were $9.01B, an estimated decrease of -6.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.37B, a decrease of -7.90% less than the figure of -$6.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.76B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.28B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $32.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.67B, down -4.40% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $35.35B and the low estimate is $30.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.