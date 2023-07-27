Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) Rise 0.50% in Day Trading, Closes at $16.14

The price of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) closed at $16.14 in the last session, up 0.50% from day before closing price of $16.06. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2057886 shares were traded. LBRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.76.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LBRT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 136.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on April 18, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $17 from $20 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 11 when Wright Christopher A sold 34,290 shares for $15.05 per share. The transaction valued at 516,064 led to the insider holds 3,263,685 shares of the business.

Wright Christopher A sold 17,324 shares of LBRT for $278,743 on Dec 02. The Chairman of the Board & CEO now owns 3,120,015 shares after completing the transaction at $16.09 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Wright Christopher A, who serves as the Chairman of the Board & CEO of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $16.31 each. As a result, the insider received 815,500 and left with 3,137,339 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LBRT now has a Market Capitalization of 2.75B and an Enterprise Value of 3.15B. As of this moment, Liberty’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.65 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LBRT has reached a high of $18.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.61.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LBRT traded on average about 2.78M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.42M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 176.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 159.75M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LBRT as of Jun 29, 2023 were 7.92M with a Short Ratio of 8.19M, compared to 7.61M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.52% and a Short% of Float of 6.11%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for LBRT is 0.20, which was 0.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.27%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.86 and a low estimate of $0.65, while EPS last year was $0.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.6, with high estimates of $0.76 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.06 and $2.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.21. EPS for the following year is $2.85, with 15 analysts recommending between $3.76 and $1.83.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.14B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.32B to a low estimate of $1.07B. As of the current estimate, Liberty Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.19B, an estimated decrease of -3.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.07B, a decrease of -12.50% less than the figure of -$3.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.32B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $971.3M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LBRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.15B, up 13.30% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.55B and the low estimate is $4.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.