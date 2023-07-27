Liberty Global plc (LBTYA) Stocks Experience Steady increase to Close at $18.06

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYA) closed the day trading at $18.06 up 1.46% from the previous closing price of $17.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2064618 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LBTYA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 27 when BRACKEN CHARLES H R sold 50,000 shares for $17.41 per share. The transaction valued at 870,680 led to the insider holds 52,013 shares of the business.

COLE ANDREW bought 650 shares of LBTYA for $11,966 on Jun 20. The Director now owns 60,087 shares after completing the transaction at $18.41 per share. On Mar 30, another insider, HALL BRYAN H, who serves as the EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $20.04 each. As a result, the insider received 120,248 and left with 120,497 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LBTYA now has a Market Capitalization of 7.91B and an Enterprise Value of 20.95B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.87 whereas that against EBITDA is -100.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LBTYA has reached a high of $22.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.74.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LBTYA traded about 1.81M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LBTYA traded about 1.76M shares per day. A total of 454.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 403.28M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.40% stake in the company. Shares short for LBTYA as of Jun 29, 2023 were 5.97M with a Short Ratio of 6.33M, compared to 5.27M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.34% and a Short% of Float of 4.49%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.32 and a low estimate of -$0.39, while EPS last year was $0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of -$0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.1 and -$2.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.1. EPS for the following year is -$0.05, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.31 and -$0.5.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $1.9B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.95B to a low estimate of $1.85B. As of the current estimate, Liberty Global plc’s year-ago sales were $1.75B, an estimated increase of 8.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.93B, an increase of 4.60% less than the figure of $8.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.86B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LBTYA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.2B, up 5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.96B and the low estimate is $7.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.