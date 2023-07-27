Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs LULU

After finishing at $382.12 in the prior trading day, Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) closed at $378.98, down -0.82%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 782235 shares were traded. LULU stock price reached its highest trading level at $381.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $375.80.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LULU by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 48.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 77.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 when BURGOYNE CELESTE sold 17,343 shares for $362.00 per share. The transaction valued at 6,278,170 led to the insider holds 15,302 shares of the business.

Henry Kathryn sold 189 shares of LULU for $66,491 on Sep 12. The Director now owns 4,102 shares after completing the transaction at $351.80 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LULU now has a Market Capitalization of 48.16B and an Enterprise Value of 48.30B. As of this moment, Lululemon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 50.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.68 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LULU has reached a high of $394.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $277.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 369.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 341.28.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.57M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.13M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 127.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.80M. Insiders hold about 4.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.00% stake in the company. Shares short for LULU as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.63M with a Short Ratio of 2.48M, compared to 2.89M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.07% and a Short% of Float of 2.54%.

Earnings Estimates

