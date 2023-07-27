Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) Stocks Reach New Highs at $52.79 During Trading Session

After finishing at $53.00 in the prior trading day, Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE) closed at $52.79, down -0.40%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 989685 shares were traded. LITE stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.34.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LITE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 when Ali Wajid sold 6,872 shares for $60.50 per share. The transaction valued at 415,756 led to the insider holds 35,629 shares of the business.

Sepe Matthew Joseph sold 3,030 shares of LITE for $261,183 on Aug 29. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 25,288 shares after completing the transaction at $86.20 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, Ali Wajid, who serves as the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 8,781 shares for $92.47 each. As a result, the insider received 811,937 and left with 31,194 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LITE now has a Market Capitalization of 3.63B and an Enterprise Value of 4.35B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.39 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LITE has reached a high of $96.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.23.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.81M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.58M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 68.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.39M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.35% stake in the company. Shares short for LITE as of Jun 29, 2023 were 10.49M with a Short Ratio of 10.29M, compared to 6.73M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.27% and a Short% of Float of 17.89%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.64 and a low estimate of $0.49, while EPS last year was $1.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.59, with high estimates of $0.74 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.61 and $4.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.52. EPS for the following year is $3.19, with 15 analysts recommending between $4 and $2.23.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $366.47M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $374.9M to a low estimate of $358.8M. As of the current estimate, Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $422.1M, an estimated decrease of -13.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $371.47M, a decrease of -26.20% less than the figure of -$13.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $396.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $360.9M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LITE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.71B, up 2.90% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.76B and the low estimate is $1.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.