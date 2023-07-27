Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) closed the day trading at $63.71 down -0.30% from the previous closing price of $63.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8992147 shares were traded. MRVL stock price reached its highest trading level at $64.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.28.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MRVL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 53.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 66.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wolfe Research on July 20, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $80.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 17 when Koopmans Chris sold 2,000 shares for $63.56 per share. The transaction valued at 127,120 led to the insider holds 138,737 shares of the business.

Koopmans Chris sold 2,000 shares of MRVL for $127,120 on Jul 17. The EVP, Chief Operations Officer now owns 138,737 shares after completing the transaction at $63.56 per share. On Jul 15, another insider, MURPHY MATTHEW J, who serves as the Chair of Board, President, CEO of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $64.13 each. As a result, the insider received 1,923,900 and left with 945,245 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MRVL now has a Market Capitalization of 54.79B and an Enterprise Value of 58.67B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.13 whereas that against EBITDA is 42.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRVL has reached a high of $67.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 58.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.37.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MRVL traded about 15.17M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MRVL traded about 10.69M shares per day. A total of 856.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 855.83M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MRVL as of Jul 13, 2023 were 18.07M with a Short Ratio of 18.07M, compared to 22.43M on Jun 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.10% and a Short% of Float of 2.48%.

Dividends & Splits

MRVL’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.24, up from 0.24 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.38%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.38%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.72.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 24 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.32, while EPS last year was $0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.4, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.7 and $1.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.53. EPS for the following year is $2.37, with 25 analysts recommending between $3.08 and $2.07.

Revenue Estimates

21 analysts predict $1.33B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.33B to a low estimate of $1.3B. As of the current estimate, Marvell Technology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.52B, an estimated decrease of -12.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRVL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.92B, down -6.80% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.59B and the low estimate is $6.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.