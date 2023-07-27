MongoDB Inc. (MDB) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) was $405.14 for the day, down -3.30% from the previous closing price of $418.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$13.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1359868 shares were traded. MDB stock price reached its highest trading level at $413.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $398.21.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MDB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1204.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, CapitalOne on June 26, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $396.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 18 when MERRIMAN DWIGHT A sold 1,000 shares for $420.00 per share. The transaction valued at 420,000 led to the insider holds 1,213,159 shares of the business.

MERRIMAN DWIGHT A sold 606 shares of MDB for $231,740 on Jul 10. The Director now owns 1,214,159 shares after completing the transaction at $382.41 per share. On Jul 06, another insider, Pech Cedric, who serves as the Chief Revenue Officer of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $398.07 each. As a result, the insider received 5,971,125 and left with 16,143 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MDB now has a Market Capitalization of 28.60B and an Enterprise Value of 27.88B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 21.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 35.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 20.39 whereas that against EBITDA is -103.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MDB has reached a high of $439.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $135.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 365.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 242.13.

Shares Statistics:

MDB traded an average of 1.93M shares per day over the past three months and 1.43M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 70.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.06M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MDB as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.91M with a Short Ratio of 3.96M, compared to 3.58M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.54% and a Short% of Float of 6.47%.

Earnings Estimates

The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $405.14, with high estimates of $140.44 and low estimates of $11.66.

