Monro Inc. (MNRO)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Monro Inc. (NASDAQ: MNRO) closed at $36.96 in the last session, down -5.71% from day before closing price of $39.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1276091 shares were traded. MNRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.00.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MNRO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 238.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 31 when Auerbach John L sold 2,195 shares for $47.47 per share. The transaction valued at 104,186 led to the insider holds 8,041 shares of the business.

Johnson Leah C. sold 750 shares of MNRO for $37,440 on Aug 02. The Director now owns 4,176 shares after completing the transaction at $49.92 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MNRO now has a Market Capitalization of 1.16B and an Enterprise Value of 1.68B. As of this moment, Monro’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.27 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MNRO has reached a high of $55.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.40.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MNRO traded on average about 320.69K shares per day over the past 3-months and 490.23k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 31.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.83M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MNRO as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.74M with a Short Ratio of 3.53M, compared to 3.47M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.91% and a Short% of Float of 20.48%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MNRO is 1.12, which was 1.12 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.86%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.86%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.66. The current Payout Ratio is 92.30% for MNRO, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 18, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 01, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 26, 2010 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.4 and a low estimate of $0.36, while EPS last year was $0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.81 and $1.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.69. EPS for the following year is $1.9, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.04 and $1.83.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $332.39M. It ranges from a high estimate of $335.53M to a low estimate of $330M. As of the current estimate, Monro Inc.’s year-ago sales were $349.54M, an estimated decrease of -4.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $339.27M, a decrease of -1.80% over than the figure of -$4.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $349.32M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $334.93M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MNRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.33B, up 2.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.44B and the low estimate is $1.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.