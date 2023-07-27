MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MYMD)’s quick and current ratios

After finishing at $1.24 in the prior trading day, MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MYMD) closed at $1.15, down -7.26%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 717584 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MYMD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.00 and its Current Ratio is at 10.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when Rivard Paul bought 10,000 shares for $1.53 per share. The transaction valued at 15,300 led to the insider holds 225,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MYMD now has a Market Capitalization of 46.91M and an Enterprise Value of 32.55M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MYMD has reached a high of $6.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5426, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8065.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 538.21K shares per day over the past 3-months and 878.11k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 39.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.76M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MYMD as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.6M with a Short Ratio of 3.54M, compared to 3.56M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.81% and a Short% of Float of 8.87%.