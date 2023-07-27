Newmont Corporation (NEM) Stocks Reach New Highs at $43.45 During Trading Session

After finishing at $43.61 in the prior trading day, Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) closed at $43.45, down -0.37%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6317528 shares were traded. NEM stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.87.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NEM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 when Palmer Thomas Ronald sold 11,000 shares for $42.85 per share. The transaction valued at 471,350 led to the insider holds 278,039 shares of the business.

Palmer Thomas Ronald sold 11,000 shares of NEM for $449,240 on Jun 01. The President & CEO now owns 289,039 shares after completing the transaction at $40.84 per share. On May 01, another insider, Palmer Thomas Ronald, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 11,000 shares for $47.76 each. As a result, the insider received 525,360 and left with 300,039 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NEM now has a Market Capitalization of 34.53B and an Enterprise Value of 37.40B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.34 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NEM has reached a high of $55.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.98.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 7.85M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.69M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 795.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 793.79M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NEM as of Jun 29, 2023 were 23.31M with a Short Ratio of 24.02M, compared to 20.15M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.93% and a Short% of Float of 3.32%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, NEM’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 1.60 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.77%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.53.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.17 and a low estimate of $0.61, while EPS last year was $0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.99, with high estimates of $1.32 and low estimates of $0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.33 and $1.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.78. EPS for the following year is $3.48, with 15 analysts recommending between $4.93 and $1.7.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $4.24B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.24B to a low estimate of $4.24B. As of the current estimate, Newmont Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.56B, an estimated increase of 19.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.41B, an increase of 1.80% less than the figure of $19.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.41B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.41B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NEM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.13B, down -0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.32B and the low estimate is $15.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.