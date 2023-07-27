NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) closed at $13.17 up 10.58% from its previous closing price of $11.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 135006189 shares were traded. NIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.21.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of NIO Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Nomura on June 12, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $7.50 from $25.80 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NIO now has a Market Capitalization of 21.05B and an Enterprise Value of 20.46B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.41 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NIO has reached a high of $22.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.02.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NIO has traded an average of 56.46M shares per day and 63.08M over the past ten days. A total of 1.65B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.42B. Shares short for NIO as of Jun 29, 2023 were 116.36M with a Short Ratio of 116.27M, compared to 118.65M on May 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.