Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) Rise 1.90% in Day Trading, Closes at $22.04

The price of Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE: JWN) closed at $22.04 in the last session, up 1.90% from day before closing price of $21.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2854781 shares were traded. JWN stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.80.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at JWN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 when Redwine Farrell B. sold 33,364 shares for $20.37 per share. The transaction valued at 679,561 led to the insider holds 26,564 shares of the business.

Bariquit Teri sold 25,000 shares of JWN for $487,825 on Jun 09. The Chief Merchandising Officer now owns 56,853 shares after completing the transaction at $19.51 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Worzel Ken, who serves as the Chief Customer Officer of the company, sold 28,645 shares for $21.00 each. As a result, the insider received 601,528 and left with 125,026 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JWN now has a Market Capitalization of 3.56B and an Enterprise Value of 7.49B. As of this moment, Nordstrom’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 200.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 15.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.49 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JWN has reached a high of $27.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.40.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, JWN traded on average about 4.67M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.51M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 160.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.95M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.90% stake in the company. Shares short for JWN as of Jun 29, 2023 were 20.64M with a Short Ratio of 17.10M, compared to 22.77M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.78% and a Short% of Float of 15.95%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for JWN is 0.76, which was 0.76 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.51%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.51%. The current Payout Ratio is 595.70% for JWN, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 25, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 17 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.59 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.19 and $1.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.97. EPS for the following year is $2.04, with 18 analysts recommending between $2.41 and $1.

Revenue Estimates

According to 15 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.66B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.73B to a low estimate of $3.53B. As of the current estimate, Nordstrom Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.09B, an estimated decrease of -10.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JWN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.53B, down -4.90% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.49B and the low estimate is $14.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.