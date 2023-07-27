Oil States International Inc. (OIS)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Oil States International Inc. (NYSE: OIS) was $8.79 for the day, down -0.11% from the previous closing price of $8.80. On the day, 607499 shares were traded. OIS stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.67.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OIS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 34.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 23 when Moses Philip Scott bought 58,624 shares for $3.63 per share. The transaction valued at 212,654 led to the insider holds 384,487 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OIS now has a Market Capitalization of 564.80M and an Enterprise Value of 715.44M. As of this moment, Oil’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 303.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.93 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OIS has reached a high of $10.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.45.

Shares Statistics:

OIS traded an average of 732.28K shares per day over the past three months and 481.8k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 62.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.25M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.50% stake in the company. Shares short for OIS as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.33M with a Short Ratio of 1.38M, compared to 1.55M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.07% and a Short% of Float of 2.64%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.38 and $0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.31. EPS for the following year is $0.57, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.82 and $0.42.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $205.3M to a low estimate of $200M. As of the current estimate, Oil States International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $181.83M, an estimated increase of 11.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $207.87M, an increase of 7.80% less than the figure of $11.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $215.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $202M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $841M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $807M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $829.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $737.71M, up 12.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $923.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $981M and the low estimate is $873M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.