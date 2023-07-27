OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, OneMain Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $45.02, down -6.29% from its previous closing price of $48.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1912671 shares were traded.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OMF’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.83. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on June 15, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $49.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 01 when Shulman Douglas H. bought 1,150 shares for $37.08 per share. The transaction valued at 42,642 led to the insider holds 337,936 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OMF now has a Market Capitalization of 5.43B. As of this moment, OneMain’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.76.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OMF is 1.73, which has changed by 2,082.66% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,213.82% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OMF has reached a high of $48.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.99.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OMF traded 750.91K shares on average per day over the past three months and 816.41k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 120.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.20M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.90% stake in the company. Shares short for OMF as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.11M with a Short Ratio of 3.07M, compared to 2.92M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.58% and a Short% of Float of 2.88%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.85, OMF has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.01%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.29%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.58 and a low estimate of $1.07, while EPS last year was $1.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.6, with high estimates of $1.77 and low estimates of $1.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.4 and $5.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.04. EPS for the following year is $7.58, with 13 analysts recommending between $7.86 and $6.95.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $936.75M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.06B to a low estimate of $857M. As of the current estimate, OneMain Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $887M, an estimated increase of 5.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $967.08M, an increase of 3.30% less than the figure of $5.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.08B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $885M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OMF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.54B, up 6.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.58B and the low estimate is $3.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.